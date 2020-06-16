Ipca Lab's net profit up by 43% at 652 crore for FY20

MUMBAI : Pharmaceuticals manufacturer Ipca Laboratories Ltd posted a 20% rise in its total Income at ₹4432.12 crore for the financial year 2020 against ₹3687.74 crore in the previous fiscal on a standalone basis, it said in a regulatory filing.

Ipca, recorded a 43% year-on-year (y-o-y) jump in net standalone profit at ₹652.46 crore in FY20 as against ₹454.91 crore in FY19. On a consolidated basis, its profit rose by 36% to ₹603.56 crore.

The company which has seven subsidiaries and seven other related entities recorded a 23% jump in net total income at ₹4715.71 crore on a consolidated basis for FY2020.

“Being manufacturers of pharmaceuticals, the operations of the company were exempted from lockdown declared by both the Central and State Governments in the wake of Covid - 19 pandemic. The company continued with the manufacturing operations at all its manufacturing sites albeit with challenges such as shortage of manpower, availability of materials and disruptions in the logistics and supply chain," said Ipca.

Ipca’s income from Indian formulations grew by 16% at ₹1912.61 crore during the fiscal year that concluded on 31 March.

Almost 48% of the company’s income come from exports. Ipca’s income from exports rose 24% to ₹2143.75 crore in the period under review.

On a consolidated basis the company’s total Income rose to ₹4715.71 crore during the given financial year from ₹3830.86 crore in FY19.

For the March quarter the company recorded a net profit of ₹127.76 crore as against ₹109.47 crore in Q4 FY19.

“The Company has considered the possible effects that may result due to the lockdown announced consequent to outbreak of Covid -19 on the carrying amounts of property, plant and equipment, investments, inventories, receivables and other current assets. Based on internal and external sources of information and economic forecasts," said Ipca. The company expects the carrying amount of these assets will be recovered and will continue to have sufficient liquidity to fund its business operations as well as expansion plans.

“However, a definitive assessment of the impact, at this stage, is not possible in view of the highly uncertain economic environment and the situation is still evolving," added Ipca.

The company’s standalone net total income for Q4FY20 increased 20% to ₹1018.09 crore. On a consolidated basis the company’s net total income surged by 22% to ₹1087.49 crore.

The company’s net profit between January and March on a consolidated basis fell by 14% to ₹83.05 crore due to impairment of intangible assets of ₹27.64 crore in a US subsidiary, said Ipca in its release.

During the fiscal 2020, Ipca's resolution plan under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 for Noble Explochem Ltd. (NEL) was approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in January.

Following this, Ipca has acquired control over NEL's vast land bank and infrastructure facility near Nagpur in Maharashtra.

As per the resolution plan, on approval by the NCLT, NEL has merged with Ipca.

