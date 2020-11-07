Home >Companies >News >Ipca Labs Q2 profit up 38% at 267 cr
Ipca Labs Q2 profit up 38% at 267 cr

1 min read . Updated: 07 Nov 2020, 04:48 PM IST PTI

On a standalone basis, the company posted a net profit of 275.68 crore, up 41 per cent from 196.02 crore in July-September 2019-20

New Delhi: Drug maker Ipca Laboratories on Saturday reported 38 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at 266.7 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2020.

The company had posted a net profit of 193.5 crore for the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations rose to 1,361.1 crore in the quarter as against 1,283.9 crore in the same period a year ago, Ipca Labs said in a regulatory filing.

On a standalone basis, the company posted a net profit of 275.68 crore, up 41 per cent from 196.02 crore in July-September 2019-20.

The company's board has declared an interim dividend of 8 per share (400 per cent) for 2020-21, Ipca Labs said.

