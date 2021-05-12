Mediabrands Content Studio (MBCS), the content arm of media agency IPG Mediabrands, on Wednesday announced that it has signed a global creative and content production partnership with independent media company Vice Media Group (VMG).

IPG Mediabrands is the media and marketing solutions division of advertising firm Interpublic Group.

Effective immediately, VMG will make its entire suite of global production content capabilities and creator teams available to Mediabrands’ agencies and clients worldwide, including India.

This is the first global deal of Mediabrands Content Studio which was launched in November 2020.

“The VMG partnership will allow us to deliver consistent content capabilities across our top markets at the highest level regardless of media commitment," said Brendan Gaul, Mediabrands global chief content officer.

Vice Media creates content across platforms. It has a portfolio of multiple brands such as Refinery29, a media and entertainment company focused on women, Pulse Films, a production studio, and i-D, a global digital and quarterly fashion magazine.

As per the agreement, Mediabrands will gain access to all the production teams, creators, and talent that power all of VMG’s brands, including the flagship digital brand VICE, i-D, Noisey, Refinery29, VICE News, VICE Studios, and Pulse Films. However, the deal does not include commitment from IPG Mediabrands on any kind of media spend, ad buy or content placement on VMG’s media properties.

Mediabrands emerging film and television development practice will also benefit from the MBCS/VMG deal. Through the partnership, Pulse Films will co-develop a slate of original entertainment properties with Mediabrands’ Traverse32, a development and entertainment company aimed at redefining traditional branded content launched in December 2020.

Dan Bowen, senior vice president of global production, VMG said, “The IPG Mediabrands team understands the best way to tap into our extensive offering at VMG, and will bring VMG to a level of first-person brand access thamedia companies rarely get."

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.