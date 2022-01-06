The iPhone maker Apple has announced massive price drops in their models that released in 2021.

The price cut is live on e-commerce sites Amazon and Flipkart.

Apple announced massive price drop on iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 on Thursday.

However one should note that the prices may vary depending on the colour and variant one opts for.

The prices will also vary depending on the availability of the models on the website.

Check out the details below

iPhone 12 - The 64 Gb variant, black of the iPhone 12 will cost ₹59,999 on Flipkart . The same in blue variant is set to cost ₹60,4999 on Flipkart. On Amazon, the same variant can be availed for ₹63900 . The 128Gb variant is available on Amazon for ₹70,900 and ₹64,999 on Flipkart.

iPhone 12 mini - The 64 Gb variant of iPhone 12 mini in black, white and blue is available ona discounted price of ₹49,999 on Amazon. The same phone's purple variant costs ₹53,900 and the green variant costs ₹59,900. The 128 Gb variant can be bought at curtailed rates of ₹54,999 (red) and ₹64,900 (green) on Amazon. The base price of this phone is ₹69,900.

iPhone 11 - The 64Gb variant of this model can be bought at a discounted rate of ₹49,900 and the 128Gb variant can be bought at a cost of ₹54,999 on Flipkart.

