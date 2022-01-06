iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 11 price cuts announced. Check details here

iPhone 12 - The 64 Gb variant, black of the iPhone 12 will cost ₹59,999 on Flipkart . The same in blue variant is set to cost ₹60,4999 on Flipkart. On Amazon, the same variant can be availed for ₹63900 . The 128Gb variant is available on Amazon for ₹70,900 and ₹64,999 on Flipkart.