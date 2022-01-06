Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 11 price cuts announced. Check details here

iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 11 price cuts announced. Check details here

FILE PHOTO: IPhone 12 phones are seen at an Apple Store. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo
1 min read . 04:45 PM IST Livemint

  • E-commerce sites Amazon and Flipkart have announced massive price drop on iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 variants

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The iPhone maker Apple has announced massive price drops in their models that released in 2021. 

The iPhone maker Apple has announced massive price drops in their models that released in 2021. 

The price cut is live on e-commerce sites Amazon and Flipkart.

The price cut is live on e-commerce sites Amazon and Flipkart.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Apple announced massive price drop on iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 on Thursday. 

However one should note that the prices may vary depending on the colour and variant one opts for. 

The prices will also vary depending on the availability of the models on the website. 

Check out the details below

iPhone 12 - The 64 Gb variant, black of the iPhone 12 will cost 59,999 on Flipkart . The same in blue variant is set to cost 60,4999 on Flipkart. On Amazon, the same variant can be availed for 63900 . The 128Gb variant is available on Amazon for 70,900 and 64,999 on Flipkart.

iPhone 12 mini - The 64 Gb variant of iPhone 12 mini in black, white and blue is available ona discounted price of 49,999 on Amazon. The same phone's purple variant costs 53,900 and the green variant costs 59,900. The 128 Gb variant can be bought at curtailed rates of 54,999 (red) and 64,900 (green) on Amazon. The base price of this phone is 69,900. 

iPhone 11 - The 64Gb variant of this model can be bought at a discounted rate of 49,900 and the 128Gb variant can be bought at a cost of 54,999 on Flipkart. 

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!