Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >iPhone 13: Apple to fix problem with 'unlock with Apple Watch' feature

iPhone 13: Apple to fix problem with 'unlock with Apple Watch' feature

Premium
Customers inside an Apple store in New York, US. 
2 min read . 05:37 AM IST Livemint

Apple did not reveal what might be the reason behind the problem with iPhone 13 devices

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

American tech giant Apple recently shared that it has identified an issue with the 'unlock with Apple Watch' feature on its latest iPhone 13, and the company is trying to fix it.

American tech giant Apple recently shared that it has identified an issue with the 'unlock with Apple Watch' feature on its latest iPhone 13, and the company is trying to fix it.

It is still not clear what caused the problem or when the fix will arrive.The company described the issue with a new note on its support page.

It is still not clear what caused the problem or when the fix will arrive.The company described the issue with a new note on its support page.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

"You might see 'Unable to Communicate with Apple Watch' if you try to unlock your iPhone while wearing a face mask, or you might not be able to set up Unlock with Apple Watch," the official statement read.

Apple did not reveal what might be the reason behind the problem with iPhone 13 devices and only said that it will be "fixed in an upcoming software update," but not when to expect the update.

The support page note has also advised switching off the 'unlock with Apple Watch' feature and using your passcode to unlock your iPhone 13 while masked in the interim.

For the unversed, the users began reporting the same issue on Friday. Some also said that they were able to use the Watch unlock feature with other iPhone models, including the iPhone 11 Max.

The Verge reported that Apple had introduced the ability to unlock an iPhone that uses Face ID with a paired Apple Watch earlier this year with the release of iOS 14.5.

This feature is considered handy keeping the COVID-19 pandemic in mind, where face masks are recommended in many public places, making it hard for Face ID to recognize you.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

The quiet losers of India's electric vehicle revolution

Premium

Are white label ATMs any different from bank ATMs?

Premium

In bank deposits, a tale of strength and sorrow

Premium

Cinema stocks are lighting up, and for good reason

The feature works on iPhone X and later, and requires both the iPhone and the Watch to have wi-fi and Bluetooth turned on. The Watch needs to have wrist detection turned on and be passcode-protected, and it has to be on your wrist and unlocked for the feature to work. 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!