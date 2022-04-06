After the popularity of the iPhone 13 and its series across the world, now attention has turned towards the supposedly first look of the upcoming iPhone 14 by Apple Inc. The internet has gone gaga after a computer-aided design or CAD renders of the iPhone 14 Max Pro got leaked.

iPhone 14 is one of the most anticipated and awaited smartphones in the tech world.

A user named ShrimpApplePro shared the CAD renders of iPhone 14 Max Pro on Twitter. The images were uploaded on April 4 and soon more details about the interior and exterior of the phone were revealed on April 5.

As per the information shared by the mentioned user, iPhone 14 Pro Max will have a bezel of 1.95 mm which is thinner compared to the iPhone 13 Pro Max which has a bezel of 2.42 mm. Also, the height of the earpiece in the anticipated phone is said to be 0.57 mm which is also smaller compared to the 1.52 mm of the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Here are the images of the cad file and full measurements of iPhone 14 Pro Max that I obtained. I will share more details about it in the coming newsletter. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/CTLLVOtgb7 — ShrimpApplePro 🍤 (@VNchocoTaco) April 4, 2022

Furthermore, iPhone 14 Pro Max is presumed to be 78.53 mm in length with a side button, while the width and depth will be 160.71 mm and 12.16 mm. In the phone, the distance from the cutouts to the top of the screen is 2.29 mm, whereas, the height of the camera bump from the back of the glass to the top is said to be 4.18 mm.

Also, in iPhone 14 Max Pro, the rear camera diameter with a metal ring is seen to be 13.85 mm, while no metal ring is said to be 8.05 mm. The upcoming phone is expected to have a rear flash diameter of 6.9 mm and a LiDAR sensor diameter of 6.5 mm, as per the user.

Overall, the designs of the iPhone 14 Max Pro seems to be similar to its siblings iPhone 12 models and iPhone 13 Pro models.

The designs that were leaked also resemble the description that was shared by tech enthusiast Max Weinbach.

iPhone 13 and its series have become a success story for Apple. The new iPhone 14 models are expected to be launched anytime this year. However, the official description and statement by Apple are yet to be released.

It will be keenly watched to what new features Apple will add to the iPhone 14 series compared to its older models. Apple is known for its new, unique, and upgraded features in its upcoming launches. Th

