iPhone 15 local assembly begins as launch nears3 min read 17 Aug 2023, 12:19 AM IST
Foxconn, the world’s largest electronics manufacturer, is assembling these devices at its Sriperumbudur facility in Tamil Nadu
NEW DELHI : Production of the iPhone 15, which is likely to be unveiled next month, has started at the factory of Apple’s contract manufacturer Foxconn near Chennai, two people familiar with the development said, the first time an Apple smartphone is being assembled in India before its international launch.