iPhone 16 war: Blinkit, Big Basket go head-in-head to reach 300 mark; ‘clocking in 3 per minute’

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published21 Sep 2024, 02:50 PM IST
iPhone 16 war: As customers waited in long queues, quick commerce platforms Blinkit and Big Basket had a neck-to-neck fight in iPhone sales, revealed numbers. While both companies clocked the ‘300 mark’ within the first few hours of the launch on September 20, Big Basket led the race, edging ahead by three minutes.

Hari Menon, co-founder of Big Basket announced that the company had recorded a sale of 372 iPhones within a span of 100 minutes, i.e. 1.6 hours. “372 iPhones zapped by happy customers in just 100 minutes. Watch the real-time magic of our first iPhone 16 delivery this morning…,” Menon posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Blinkit, on the other hand, was not far behind. Albinder Dhindsa, Blinkit CEO said that the company had started delivering iPhones at 8 a.m. in the morning, and that it would cross the ‘300 mark’ within a few minutes.

‘Clocking in 3 per minute’

Dhindsa’s post on X came at 10:30 am in the morning, which is 2.5 hours after their sale commenced at 8 am, thus clocking Blinkit’s record of selling around one iPhone 16, per minute.

Big Basket on the other hand, recorded a sale of three iPhones every minute, the company said on X. “Already sold 100+ iPhones, clocking in 3 per minute!! If you want iPhone 16 now, you'll get it now!” the TATA entity announced on X, while reposting co-founder Menon’s initial post of the sales.

Blinkit has partnered with Unicorn stores to make the new iPhone 16 series available in select cities including Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru, at a starting price of 79,900 for the base model. Big Basket, has partnered with Croma, and also has the sales for the same three cities, except for Pune.

Several other Q-commerce platforms such as Zepto and Flipkart Minutes are also delivering iPhone 16 within minutes. Zepto is currently delivering the iPhone 16 only in Hyderabad and Chennai.

First Published:21 Sep 2024, 02:50 PM IST
