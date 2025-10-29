iPhone 17 breaks another record in Apple's India surge
The iPhone 17 became the largest-selling Apple smartphone in India in its first month of launch, the first time a new model for the company has beaten older, cheaper editions. That puts Apple on another record surge in FY26.
