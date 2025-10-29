iPhone 17 breaks another record in Apple's India surge

“Last year, the iPhone 16 saw a mid-single-digit growth in sales in the first month, over the iPhone 15. This year, the iPhone 17’s sales grew 18% year-on-year—showing rising revenue for the company from its India sales," said Tarun Pathak, partner and director at Counterpoint. “This has been driven by a combination of factors, including the iPhone 17 offering a robust feature set this year—and the availability of easy affordability plans even across tier-III markets and beyond."