Get iPhone 17 in 10 minutes: Blinkit to deliver new Apple devices from this date. Check details here

Blinkit will begin delivering Apple's new iPhone 17 series, on its app from September 19, the company announced on social media today.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated11 Sep 2025, 02:45 PM IST
Quick commerce platform Blinkit has announced that it will deliver the new Apple iPhone devices — iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, and iPhone 17 Pro, via its app from September 19, onwards.
Quick commerce platform Blinkit has announced that it will deliver the new Apple iPhone devices — iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, and iPhone 17 Pro, via its app from September 19, onwards. (Blinkit via X (Twitter))

Eternal (Zomato)-owned quick e-commerce platform Blinkit will begin delivering Apple's new iPhone 17 series, on its app from September 19, the company announced on social media today.

The announcement was made in posts with a photo of the three new iPhone devices and the caption “Coming Soon!” on Blinkit's official accounts on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.

The post also promises the quick commerce platform's 10 minute delivery for the devices.

Apple iPhone 17 series: Check prices in India

Apple’s new 17 lineup, which includes the base variant iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, the new iPhone 17 Air — Apple’s thinnest phone yet, refreshed Apple Watches, and the latest AirPods Pro, were launched on September 9.

  • The iPhone 17 is priced at 82,900 for the 256GB storage variant and 1,02,900 for the 512GB storage model.
  • The iPhone Air starts at a price of 1,19,900 for the 256GB variant, goes to 1,39,900 for the 512GB model, and 1,59,900 for the top-end 1TB storage model.
  • The iPhone 17 Pro starts at 1,34,900 for the 256GB model, goes to 1,54,900 for the 512GB model, and 1,74,900 for the top-end 1TB model.
  • The iPhone 17 Pro Max is priced at 1,49,900 for the 256GB variant, 1,69,900 for the 512GB variant, 1,89,900 for the 1TB variant, and 2,29,900 for the top-end 2TB storage model.
  • The Apple Watch Series 11 introduces 5G connectivity, making it the first Apple Watch to function independently without requiring an iPhone. Starting at $399 ( 46,900) for the 42mm model, the Series 11 is available for pre order now, with shipments beginning on September 19.
  • The Apple Watch Ultra 3 with the largest display ever in an Apple wearable starts at $799 ( 89,900).
  • The Apple Watch SE 3 geared towards outdoor enthusiasts is priced at $249 ( 25,900).
  • The Apple’s AirPods Pro 3 introduces several updates, starting with improved active noise cancellation and are priced at $249 ( 25,900).

