Get iPhone 17 in 10 minutes: Blinkit to deliver new Apple devices from this date. Check details here

Eternal (Zomato)-owned quick e-commerce platform Blinkit will begin delivering Apple's new iPhone 17 series, on its app from September 19, the company announced on social media today.

The announcement was made in posts with a photo of the three new iPhone devices and the caption “Coming Soon!” on Blinkit's official accounts on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.

The post also promises the quick commerce platform's 10 minute delivery for the devices.

Apple iPhone 17 series: Check prices in India Apple’s new 17 lineup, which includes the base variant iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, the new iPhone 17 Air — Apple’s thinnest phone yet, refreshed Apple Watches, and the latest AirPods Pro, were launched on September 9.