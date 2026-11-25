Trouble is mounting for iPhone assembler Foxconn Technology Group in India, with around six vendors reportedly facing delays in receiving payments from the company. One of them, BCD Emprasa LLP, has approached the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in Chennai, seeking to recover nearly $15 million in unpaid rent and utility bills.

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Citing people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday that BCD Emprasa, which provided dormitory accommodation for employees at Foxconn's Bengaluru facility, alleged in its August 12 petition before the NCLT that the company had failed to pay its outstanding dues.

Foxconn's payment dispute with Indian vendors: What we know According to the filing, BCD Emprasa is seeking ₹143 crore ($15.3 million) from Foxconn Hon Hai Technology India Mega Development Pvt. Ltd. The amount includes past dues, interest, service charges, and damages calculated as of July 8.

It is worth noting that while vendors in India often initiate insolvency proceedings to recover their pending dues, such filings do not necessarily push a company into bankruptcy.

BCD alleges payment defaults under accommodation agreement As part of an agreement reached in April 2024, BCD provided 700 residential units for Foxconn's female employees. The lease required Foxconn to pay rent even if the accommodation remained unoccupied and was subject to a lock-in period until July 2026, according to the NCLT filing.

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BCD also alleged that Foxconn failed to clear an invoice due in May 2025 and declined to proceed with the appointment of an arbitrator.

BCD told Bloomberg, "These defaults have caused grave financial prejudice and substantial commercial harm to the company," adding that the matter was sub judice before the NCLT.

Beyond BCD, at least four other vendors have also reportedly been waiting for several months to a year for the iPhone assembler to clear their dues. Several of these vendors were hired for construction-related work at the company's Bengaluru facility and were working with Foxconn for the first time.

According to the report, the departure of some non-Indian staff has slowed down payments to local contractors.

Also Read | Foxconn, Intel team up to develop AI infrastructure

Foxconn's expansion plans in India The dispute with BCD and other vendors is unlikely to derail Foxconn's growth plans in the country, but it adds to the challenges facing the Taiwan-headquartered company as it competes with Tata Electronics for a bigger share of Apple's supply chain. Last year, Foxconn reportedly recalled hundreds of Chinese workers from India and brought in staff from Taiwan and Vietnam to minimise the impact on production.

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This comes as Foxconn looks to broaden its manufacturing operations in India beyond assembling iPhones, with plans to expand component production and cater to other smartphone makers.

According to an October 2025 report by Mint, Foxconn was planning to expand the production of electronic components in Tamil Nadu to boost its profitability. The Taiwanese manufacturer had also reaffirmed its commitment to a proposed investment of $1.5 billion.

Also Read | Foxconn to make more components locally to ramp up India presence

The company was also looking to assemble smartphones and manufacture more components for other clients, including Google's Pixel range. Citing one of the people familiar with the plans, the report said, "While the early investments in the current tranche will go into expanding its assembly lines, Foxconn in India is looking to expand its presence in the country’s electronics sector beyond catering to the assembly of Apple’s iPhones."

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The source further said, "This includes assembly lines for other manufacturers, as well as new product categories themselves," adding, "The company will also be investing in new component manufacturing, since it already does a significant amount of backward integration in India—and will localize more going forward.”

(with Bloomberg inputs)