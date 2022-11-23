iPhone factory workers clash with police at covid-hit plant in China
- Witness accounts and online videos tell of violent protests at the Foxconn facility
Workers at the world’s biggest iPhone assembly plant clashed with police after protests erupted at the factory in central China, where the sprawling facility employing more than 200,000 people has been under strict Covid-19 controls for weeks.
Workers at the world’s biggest iPhone assembly plant clashed with police after protests erupted at the factory in central China, where the sprawling facility employing more than 200,000 people has been under strict Covid-19 controls for weeks.
Videos circulating on workers’ chat groups Tuesday showed chaotic scenes at the factory in Zhengzhou where Foxconn Technology Group assembles most of the world’s latest iPhone models. One video shot near the factory buildings on the northeastern side of the site showed more than a dozen police officers and men in white protective suits surrounding and repeatedly punching a man and beating him with batons.
Videos circulating on workers’ chat groups Tuesday showed chaotic scenes at the factory in Zhengzhou where Foxconn Technology Group assembles most of the world’s latest iPhone models. One video shot near the factory buildings on the northeastern side of the site showed more than a dozen police officers and men in white protective suits surrounding and repeatedly punching a man and beating him with batons.
Employees at the plant said protests started in a dormitory area near the factory on Tuesday evening, after they learned expected bonuses would be delayed. Protests spread to at least one other dormitory district as videos of the incident circulated, workers said. Workers pulled down tents that had been set up outside and the glass entrance doors of a building were smashed, videos showed.
In a statement Wednesday, Foxconn confirmed the violence was related to concerns some new workers had over their pay. The company said it has always honored its contractual obligations over pay and will communicate with employees and the government to prevent a repeat of the incident. Police responsible for the area declined to comment.
One new recruit said that as of Wednesday around noon he saw little attempt by Foxconn to bring the situation under control in the face of angry crowds. “There’s basically no security in the factory campus," he said. He said he and others had resorted to grabbing milk, bread and packets of instant noodles from supply points, as food services have stopped.
Apple didn’t respond to requests for comment on the protests, but last month said shipments of its high-end iPhone models would be lower than expected because of the disruptions. Foxconn’s Zhengzhou facility had been expected to make more than 80% of the latest iPhone 14 base models and 85% of the high-end Pro models, according to Counterpoint Research.
Apple has recently told suppliers to more actively plan on increasing production outside China, citing the country’s strict pandemic controls among other reasons.
The chaos in Zhengzhou is the result of wanting to satisfy Apple’s production demands, said Li Qiang, a spokesman for China Labor Watch. Apple has staff stationed at the plant and shouldn’t be allowed to blame conditions there on its suppliers, he said.
Foxconn has this month been offering bonuses for new recruits as it seeks to restore operations after tens of thousands of workers were quarantined or confined to their dorms as part of China’s zero-Covid drill to crush the outbreak. But as Foxconn tightened restrictions on the campus to keep assembly lines turning, thousands more workers fled because they feared catching the disease and amid rumors that infected people were being allowed to work so the company could meet its targets.
“The exodus from the site in October and protests on Tuesday were not a coincidence," said Aiden Chow, a researcher for rights group China Labor Bulletin. They showed China’s workers and their unions are unable to protect their rights, he said, adding that Apple had consistently failed to live up to its responsibilities as a global leader at the top of the supply chain.
The company denied Wednesday that there are infected people living in dormitories.
In a recorded video streamed from the Foxconn site before dawn Wednesday, workers shouted “Stand up for your rights!" as they watched columns of water spray over a fire near the gate to a dormitory building. Men threw unidentified objects in the direction of blurry blue and red lights and at what they said were riot police. The video attracted as many as 22,000 viewers on the platform Kuaishou before it was cut off.
News agency and video-verification service Storyful verified the location of one of the videos. The Wall Street Journal corroborated events shown in the videos with workers at the site.
The latest troubles at the plant come as the official tally of Covid cases in the city and across Henan province is declining. As China’s new locally transmitted infections teetered toward the record high seen at the height of Shanghai’s lockdown in April, new cases reported Wednesday in Henan fell by half from a week earlier.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text