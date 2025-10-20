iPhone, iPad users in China claim Apple charges high commissions, abuses market dominance — Here's what we know

Apple iPhone and iPad users in China have filed a complaint against the US-based tech giant with the Chinese market regulator, alleging that the company is abusing its market dominance while charging high commissions from its customers, reported the news agency Reuters on Monday, 20 October 2025.

According to the agency report, a group of 55 Chinese iPhone and iPad users have filed a complaint against Apple with the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR), claiming that the company is allegedly restricting app distribution and payments to its own platforms while charging higher commissions.

What are the claims against Apple? The user claims that Apple has violated three clauses of China's Anti-Monopoly Law, allegedly forcing consumers to purchase digital goods exclusively through Apple's In-App Purchase system.

They also claimed that Apple has restricted iOS app downloads to the App Store, while also reportedly charging commissions of up to 30% on in-app purchases from the customers, according to the news report.

Lawyer Wang Qiongfei's complaint, filed on behalf of 55 Chinese iPhone and iPad users, argues that the US-based tech giant is maintaining a monopoly over iOS app distribution in China, while permitting alternative payment methods and app stores in other global markets like Europe and the United States.

According to the agency report, Apple did not respond to the queries sent on the development.

US-China tensions iPhone and iPad users' complaints to the State Administration for Market Regulation against Apple come at a time when trade tensions between the United States and China loom over the global economy.

The Western nations and China are currently using trade restrictions and tariff warfare as policy tools amid Trump's tariff war against the world's nations.

Mint reported earlier that China is already conducting antitrust investigations into the US-based semiconductor chipmaking firm Qualcomm, which is facing a probe over allegedly failing to inform Chinese regulators about the acquisition of the Israeli company Autotalks.

According to the agency report, a similar case was filed in 2021 against Apple, but it was later dismissed by a Shanghai court in 2024.

Wang Qiongfei told the news agency that he expects this administrative complaint to move faster through regulators than the previous civil lawsuit. Wang also said that he will challenge the previous verdict of the Shanghai court by appealing to China's Supreme People's Court.