IPhone maker says it will split US and China supply chains

Hon Hai Chairman Young Liu said Wednesday his company now operates 30% of its capacity, up from 25% last June, outside China, the main base of production for gadgets from iPhones to Dell desktops and Nintendo Switches. That proportion will rise as the company -- known also as Foxconn -- moves more manufacturing to Southeast Asia and other regions to avoid escalating tariffs on Chinese-made goods headed to U.S. markets, Liu told reporters.