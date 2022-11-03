iPhone  maker  Wistron  turns biggest investor under PLI

“The mobile phone PLI is a classic case of deep research and cooperation between industry and all-of-government," said Pankaj Mohindroo, chairman of the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA). “It also had an inherent advantage of tailwinds of 4-5 years of phased manufacturing programme and the establishment of industry and most of the domestic demand being met by domestic manufacturing. The expansion of manufacturing under PLI is resulting in substantial exports, which is a very profound result," Mohindroo added.