iPhone manufacturer Foxconn beats Street estimates in Q4; Net profit climbs 33% YoY on strong demand of AI servers

Livemint , Written By Nikita Prasad

Apple supplier Foxconn said that its net profit for the October-December quarter rose to T$53.14 billion from T$40 billion in the same period the previous year.

FIT, part of the contract manufacturing giant Foxconn Technology Group, will pay $886 million in cash for Belkin. Photo: Reuters

iPhone manufacturer Foxconn announced its fourth quarter results on Thursday, March 14, reporting a 33 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit, driven by a strong demand for artificial intelligence (AI) servers and high sales the year-end peak season. The Taiwanese company said its net profit for the October-December quarter rose to T$53.14 billion ($1.69 billion) from T$40 billion in the same period the previous year.

The world’s largest contract electronics maker's net profit beat a T$43.52 billion LSEG SmartEstimate, which gives greater weight to forecasts from analysts who are more consistently accurate, according to news agency Reuters. Hon Hai Precision Industry Co -- better known as Foxconn internationally, reported lucrative AI hardware sales helped offset weakness in iPhone and electronics demand in the quarter-under-review.

 

 

more to come

Published: 14 Mar 2024, 06:55 PM IST
