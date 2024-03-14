iPhone manufacturer Foxconn beats Street estimates in Q4; Net profit climbs 33% YoY on strong demand of AI servers
iPhone manufacturer Foxconn announced its fourth quarter results on Thursday, March 14, reporting a 33 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit, driven by a strong demand for artificial intelligence (AI) servers and high sales the year-end peak season. The Taiwanese company said its net profit for the October-December quarter rose to T$53.14 billion ($1.69 billion) from T$40 billion in the same period the previous year.