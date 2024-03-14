iPhone manufacturer Foxconn announced its fourth quarter results on Thursday, March 14, reporting a 33 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit, driven by a strong demand for artificial intelligence (AI) servers and high sales the year-end peak season. The Taiwanese company said its net profit for the October-December quarter rose to T$53.14 billion ($1.69 billion) from T$40 billion in the same period the previous year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The world’s largest contract electronics maker's net profit beat a T$43.52 billion LSEG SmartEstimate, which gives greater weight to forecasts from analysts who are more consistently accurate, according to news agency Reuters. Hon Hai Precision Industry Co -- better known as Foxconn internationally, reported lucrative AI hardware sales helped offset weakness in iPhone and electronics demand in the quarter-under-review.

