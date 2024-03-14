Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / News/  iPhone manufacturer Foxconn beats Street estimates in Q4; Net profit climbs 33% YoY on strong demand of AI servers

iPhone manufacturer Foxconn beats Street estimates in Q4; Net profit climbs 33% YoY on strong demand of AI servers

Livemint , Written By Nikita Prasad

  • Apple supplier Foxconn said that its net profit for the October-December quarter rose to T$53.14 billion from T$40 billion in the same period the previous year.

FIT, part of the contract manufacturing giant Foxconn Technology Group, will pay $886 million in cash for Belkin. Photo: Reuters

iPhone manufacturer Foxconn announced its fourth quarter results on Thursday, March 14, reporting a 33 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit, driven by a strong demand for artificial intelligence (AI) servers and high sales the year-end peak season. The Taiwanese company said its net profit for the October-December quarter rose to T$53.14 billion ($1.69 billion) from T$40 billion in the same period the previous year.

The world’s largest contract electronics maker's net profit beat a T$43.52 billion LSEG SmartEstimate, which gives greater weight to forecasts from analysts who are more consistently accurate, according to news agency Reuters. Hon Hai Precision Industry Co -- better known as Foxconn internationally, reported lucrative AI hardware sales helped offset weakness in iPhone and electronics demand in the quarter-under-review.

more to come

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.