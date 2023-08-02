iPhone sales slow down: Apple to see sharpest fall in revenue since 2016 as analysts stress on AI to boost growth2 min read 02 Aug 2023, 06:47 AM IST
Apple is expected to see decline in iPhone sales due to cautious consumer behaviour and anticipation of new model.
Apple is expected to witness a decline in iPhone sales during the April-June quarter, attributed to cautious consumer behaviour in a slow economy as the launch of a new model is anticipated. As the tech giant prepares to release its earnings report, analysts emphasise the significance of revealing its utilisation of artificial intelligence (AI) to boost growth.
