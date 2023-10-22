iPhone supplier Foxconn facing tax audit, land use investigation at key subsidiaries for suspected rule violations
China's natural resources department has initiated on-site investigations into the land usage of Foxconn enterprises located in Henan province, Hubei province, and other areas
Foxconn Technology Group is facing scrutiny through tax audits and on-site investigations at some of its important subsidiaries, Reuters reported citing Chinese state media reports on October 22.
