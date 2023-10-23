iPhone supplier Foxconn slumps 3.4% on news of government probe into operations
Beijing has launched a series of investigations into Foxconn's operations in China, particularly its facilities in central and southern China.
Shares of Foxconn, fell 3.4 percent in early trade on Monday, October 23, the most it has moved downwards in over three months, following reports that the Chinese government has initiated probes against the company, Bloomberg reported.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message