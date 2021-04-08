Homegrown short-video app MX TakaTak, owned by The Times Group, has partnered with seven teams playing in the Indian Premier League to showcase content ranging from net practice and locker room discussions, to behind-the-scenes moments. The teams are: Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad. All the teams will have official handles on MX TakaTak.

Based on a challenge, the short-video app will also allow its users a live meet-and-greet with cricketers.

Also Read | How India’s banking model has changed

Over the last few months, the digital entertainment platform has gained popularity in the country, said Delhi Capitals chief executive officer Vinod Bisht. “This association (with MX TakaTak) provides us yet another way to engage with our fans by giving them the opportunity to express themselves in new and creative ways," Bisht said in a statement.

Chandni Malhotra, general manager, strategic partnerships and alliances, Rajasthan Royals, said the team places significant emphasis on the entertainment quotient that the franchise is able to deliver to its fans around the globe. “This specially curated partnership with MX TakaTak is a step in the direction of expanding our mediums of providing that entertainment to our fans directly on to their mobile phones," she added.

Karan Bedi, CEO, MX Player and MX TakaTak, said as IPL's official short-video partner, it was thrilled to be celebrating India’s national obsession on its platform. Our aim has always been to entertain our diverse user base and through this innovative association, users will get a sneak peek into the fun side of cricket, the lives of their favourite teams and cricketers as well as a chance to participate in this year’s tournament fervour," he said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via