IPL 2021: MX TakaTak partners with seven teams to showcase off-field content

Karan Bedi, CEO, MX Player and MX TakaTak, said as IPL's official short-video partner, it was thrilled to be celebrating India’s national obsession on its platform. Our aim has always been to entertain our diverse user base and through this innovative association, users will get a sneak peek into the fun side of cricket, the lives of their favourite teams and cricketers as well as a chance to participate in this year’s tournament fervour," he said.