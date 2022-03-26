Reliance Jio has launched a new ₹279 cricket add-on prepaid plan that offers access to Disney+ Hotstar subscription. The new recharge pack from Jio doesn’t include voice call benefits. With this plan users will get data as well as an OTT subscription. Here’s everything you need to know about this prepaid Jio plan.

The new ₹279 cricket add-on prepaid Jio plan offers one year of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription as well as 15GB of total high-speed data. Jio says this plan is only available to select users.

IPL 2022: What else Reliance Jio is offering

Jio’s interactive game, Jio Cricket Play Along (JCPA), will return for IPL 2022 with bigger and better rewards for participants. A free-for-all game, Cricket aficionados may also express their emotions via emoji stickers on a special chat bar on the game. Trivia fans may also tickle their grey cells with cricket-based quizzes.

For Jio mobile users interested in watching LIVE matches on large screen, Jio has introduced plans with Disney+ Hotstar Premium Subscription free with plans ₹1,499 and 4,199.

JioFiber users on 999 and above plan can watch all matches on their TV screens through Disney+ Hotstar app on JioSTB at no extra cost.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.