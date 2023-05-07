MUMBAI : The popularity of cricket and the Indian Premier League (IPL) has resulted in a strong uptick in pay TV subscribers in the last two months, with Disney Star, the linear TV rights holder of the league, claiming an additional 11 million subscribers for its Star Sports channels.

Multiple cable and direct-to-home (DTH) players have seen new subscribers, as well as the return of many inactive subscribers. They expect the numbers to increase further later this year with the ICC World Cup. “Every cricketing season brings onboard new subscribers and a return of subscribers who may have lapsed in the past. This IPL season was no exception; in fact, the comeback was a tad better versus what was seen in the previous seasons," said Harit Nagpal, MD and CEO of Tata Play, the largest DTH operator in the country.

This is despite the fact that the current season of the IPL is being live-streamed for free on rival Viacom18’s video streaming platform JioCinema.

Overall, experts feel that the rivalry between Disney Star and Viacom18 has supercharged sports telecasts, with more viewers coming in to watch IPL across the mediums. JioCinema has claimed total video views of over 1,400 crore. On April 17, the platform reached a peak concurrency of 2.4 crore.

Overall, industry experts said the new pay-TV subscribers could be in the range of 2-3 million, while it is difficult to ascertain the number of inactive subscribers coming back as different companies count churn differently.

Gurjeev Singh Kapoor, head - distribution and international, Disney Star, said that Star Sports was reaching eight out of every 10 pay-TV homes before IPL, and since the beginning of IPL, this number has moved up to nine out of every 10 homes. “This means we are now in a position to reach a much larger audience. Not only that, we have added 11 million homes by doing upselling and cross-selling through our deep partnership programmes which we’ve run with our operators. We have worked with our partners to create joint marketing plans, not just with MSOs (multi-system operators) but also with their LCOs (local cable operators) and DTH retailers, to attract new subscribers and win back some subscribers who had deactivated their service," Kapoor said. Quoting BARC India data, Kapoor said that the addition of new subscribers has also helped improve viewership numbers.

For instance, the first 38 matches of the IPL have reached a record 434 million viewers. The fourth week has seen the “highest ever recruitment of new viewers" at 25.3 million. Additionally, for the first 38 games, the HD viewership for live matches was 69.6 million. A senior executive at a national MSO said that since the beginning of the IPL, more than 30,000 subscribers have either upscaled their monthly plan or reactivated their dormant subscriptions. “We have also added some new subscribers after the IPL started last month," he said. “Many subscribers have been calling our LCOs to start the Start Sports channels, as they want to watch matches on TV, after being hooked on their smartphones."

Another large MSO executive, on condition of anonymity, said that a lot of the new subscribers for Star Sports are also because of the push and heavy discounting by the broadcaster.

Earlier, BARC India chairman Shashi Sinha, in an interview said that there are around 210 million TV households, out of which DD Free Dish is now settled at around 42 million. Both Sinha and Kapoor feel that Pay TV subscribers make up around 60-63% of the TV viewership, making it a robust television ecosystem in the country. Television still dominates the media landscape, and its power is unparalleled when compared to other mediums.

Mint had first reported that to counter Viacom18’s free streaming, Disney Star was also planning to telecast a few matches on its free-to-air channels to increase sampling. “If you look at our initiative this year, it was a very novel concept, which people had some questions or doubts about, but I think it really worked for us. We looked at getting a sampling of a few IPL matches on Free Dish. And on the back of that, we came up with an aggressive campaign that said to watch the entire IPL, all you have to do is pay ₹19. We were really looking at getting these homes upgraded from free to pay. So, again, something different, something unique, by way of attracting an audience that is sitting there watching free and moving them towards pay TV," Kapoor added.

The increase in pay TV subscribers for IPL indicates the importance of live sports content for the television industry, particularly in the post-covid era when there has been a behavioural shift in viewers, who got accustomed to watching OTT content on their mobile phones. Last week, in a discussion on the future of broadcasting at Ficci Frames, the annual convention of the media and entertainment industry, panellists agreed that one has to recognise the evolution of both linear and digital broadcasting and their coexistence and while the popularity of digital media is growing, traditional broadcasting remains a significant force in India.