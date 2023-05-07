IPL brings in new pay-TV households for DTH, Cable ops

Mint had first reported that to counter Viacom18’s free streaming, Disney Star was also planning to telecast a few matches on its free-to-air channels to increase sampling. “If you look at our initiative this year, it was a very novel concept, which people had some questions or doubts about, but I think it really worked for us. We looked at getting a sampling of a few IPL matches on Free Dish. And on the back of that, we came up with an aggressive campaign that said to watch the entire IPL, all you have to do is pay ₹19. We were really looking at getting these homes upgraded from free to pay. So, again, something different, something unique, by way of attracting an audience that is sitting there watching free and moving them towards pay TV," Kapoor added.