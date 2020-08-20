IPL franchises review deals, select sponsors

Parth Jindal, chairman of the Delhi Capitals IPL team, said there has been a drop in value in sponsorship for the franchisees predominantly because now there is no more ‘meet and greet’ with players; there are no free tickets in stadiums as matches will be played in empty ones. The IPL franchise is renegotiating those, anywhere between 15-20%. Delhi Capitals has replaced their principal sponsor after air conditioner maker Daikin pulled out. The JSW Group, where Jindal oversees the paints and cement business and a part of the steel operations, is the new principal sponsor.