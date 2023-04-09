IPL brings some respite for restaurant owners after dull March quarter

Community viewing experience is also bringing in youngsters to bars and lounges. “We can see footfalls to watch the games. The way we see it, sports is turning into a community viewing occasion. We do a lot of screenings (soccer, Formula-1) and see an increasing number of sports fan clubs. With IPL, we saw a good initial momentum to the month, and hope it continues," Alexander Valladares, chief marketing officer, Impresario Handmade Restaurants, said. The food services firm runs over 40 social restaurants, among other dining formats, and has invested in sports in a “big way", including sponsorship for cricketers in this IPL. “We are far more invested in sports this year. From our own social listening tool that we use, a lot of consumers are showing interest in IPL," said Valladares.