NEW DELHI : The Indian Premier League (IPL) team franchise Delhi Capitals on Wednesday announced that it has extended support towards the ongoing covid relief efforts. The team, along with one of their partners global broker, OctaFX, has extended their support to the Hemkunt Foundation, which will procure around 22 units of 10-litre oxygen concentrators for medical treatment.

India is currently battling the second wave of coronavirus recording over 200,000 cases each day.

"Our team is deeply grateful to OctaFX, our official partner, for coming forward and contributing to India's fight against the pandemic. Every bit goes a long way in helping our communities get the attention and care they need on time," said interim chief executive officer of Delhi Capitals, Vinod Bisht.

The Hemkunt Foundation will ship the equipment to four locations—Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

OctaFX’s regional representative Anna Raes said, "We knew we would be highly effective if we found the right partners for this last-minute charity initiative, combating this resurfaced health crisis. On one hand, we have the Delhi Capitals on our side, who were always concerned not only with quality sports entertainment but with the well-being of their fellow man. On the other hand, unbelievable and indispensable help came from the Hemkunt Foundation, which has the energy and experience to administer aid and remedy in these emergency times."

In 2020, OctaFX was able to partner with the Vallalar Educational Trust (VET) to support disabled people in more than 25 villages affected by covid-19 (15-20 people in each village). The company provides online trading services to seven million accounts worldwide since 2011.

The severe spread of the virus had led to the indefinite suspension of the 14th edition of IPL 2021 on 4 May. The decision paused the cricket event at 29 matches, out of the planned 60.

