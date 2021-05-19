IPL team Delhi Capitals, OctaFX donate towards covid relief

OctaFX’s regional representative Anna Raes said, "We knew we would be highly effective if we found the right partners for this last-minute charity initiative, combating this resurfaced health crisis. On one hand, we have the Delhi Capitals on our side, who were always concerned not only with quality sports entertainment but with the well-being of their fellow man. On the other hand, unbelievable and indispensable help came from the Hemkunt Foundation, which has the energy and experience to administer aid and remedy in these emergency times."