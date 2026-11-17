Established in 2022, Ocior Energy has a pipeline of green molecules projects under development in India, West Africa and North Africa. It has also been awarded a letter of award (LoA) by Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd (SECI) for the supply of 85,000 metric tonnes per annum (mtpa) of green ammonia. The supply will come from its 200,000mtpa green ammonia plant under development at Gopalpur, Odisha.