IPO-bound integrated renewable energy platform Jakson Green has signed definitive agreements to acquire a majority stake in Ocior Energy India Ltd, a developer of green hydrogen, green ammonia, and green methanol, according to two people close to the development.
“The definitive agreements were signed last week, and the acquisition would help Jakson Green expand its integrated clean energy portfolio with the development of commercially scalable green hydrogen and green ammonia projects,” said one of the two people. The transaction value, however, could not be ascertained.