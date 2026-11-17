NEW DELHI : IPO-bound integrated renewable energy platform Jakson Green has signed definitive agreements to acquire a majority stake in Ocior Energy India Ltd, a developer of green hydrogen, green ammonia, and green methanol, according to two people close to the development.
NEW DELHI : IPO-bound integrated renewable energy platform Jakson Green has signed definitive agreements to acquire a majority stake in Ocior Energy India Ltd, a developer of green hydrogen, green ammonia, and green methanol, according to two people close to the development.
“The definitive agreements were signed last week, and the acquisition would help Jakson Green expand its integrated clean energy portfolio with the development of commercially scalable green hydrogen and green ammonia projects,” said one of the two people. The transaction value, however, could not be ascertained.
“The definitive agreements were signed last week, and the acquisition would help Jakson Green expand its integrated clean energy portfolio with the development of commercially scalable green hydrogen and green ammonia projects,” said one of the two people. The transaction value, however, could not be ascertained.
The company is expected to announce the acquisition shortly.
Established in 2022, Ocior Energy has a pipeline of green molecules projects under development in India, West Africa and North Africa. It has also been awarded a letter of award (LoA) by Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd (SECI) for the supply of 85,000 metric tonnes per annum (mtpa) of green ammonia. The supply will come from its 200,000mtpa green ammonia plant under development at Gopalpur, Odisha.
It is also developing two 5ktpa green hydrogen projects, one in Madhya Pradesh and one in Andhra Pradesh, for supply to Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd and Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd, respectively. The company is expected to announce the acquisition shortly.
This development comes as Jakson Green prepares to go public after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) approved its draft papers in August.
While Jakson Green confirmed the development, Mint's queries emailed to Ocior remained unanswered.
Hydrogen mission
Earlier in April, Jakson signed a green ammonia purchase agreement with SECI for the supply of green ammonia under the Strategic Interventions for Green Hydrogen Transition (SIGHT) Programme to Coromandel International Ltd located in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh, for about $465 million.
Headquartered in Noida, Jakson Green offers engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) and operations and maintenance (O&M) services for renewables projects in international and domestic markets along with its operations in independent power production (IPP) of renewable energy, green molecules, desalination and compressed biogas (CBG).
Several companies have entered the green hydrogen space in the country, in line with the government's National Green Hydrogen Mission, which aims to develop India into a green hydrogen hub with a manufacturing capacity of 5 million metric tonnes of green hydrogen per annum by 2030.
Launched in January 2023, the National Green Hydrogen Mission has an initial outlay of ₹19,744 crore till 2029-30. This includes ₹17,490 crore for SIGHT. The national mission focuses on four key pillars, including policy and regulatory framework, demand creation, research and development and innovation, and enabling infrastructure and ecosystem development. These aim to position India as a global hub for green hydrogen production, use, and export.
Other key players in this space include AM Green, Avaada Group, ReNew, ACME, NTPC, and Reliance Industries.
As of October 2026, Indian companies signed green hydrogen offtake commitments totalling over 550,000mtpa, according to the Union ministry of new and renewable energy.