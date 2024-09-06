Companies
IPO-bound MobiKwik bets on lending, financial planning to boost margins
Anshika Kayastha 7 min read 06 Sep 2024, 06:30 AM IST
Summary
- In FY24, about 64% of the platform’s revenue came from distribution of loans and 36% from payments
Mumbai: MobiKwik is looking beyond its traditional payments business and is exploring additional lending and financial planning opportunities to meet demand for credit and boost margins ahead of its proposed initial public offering. The company recently launched a secured credit card and is assessing ways to widen its credit lines through open marketplaces and payment and lending interfaces.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less