Large brokers like Zerodha and Upstox need to make greater disclosures

Undoubtedly, this would have led bankers to make a beeline for Zerodha, suggesting a deal either in the private capital markets or to take the firm public. However, Nithin Kamath, the firm’s founder, is not interested. “Listing is not on our agenda currently as we have no need for capital, and we are providing liquidity to employee stock option holders through a buyback of shares," he said. In fact, in a tweet that was widely shared by financial market participants, Kamath said it is probably the stupidest time for fintech firms to raise money. “We prefer being a private firm as it enables us to take risks and be nimble without worrying about public investors, who tend to have a short-term mindset," he said in an interview.

