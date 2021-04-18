Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Mark To Market >Large brokers like Zerodha and Upstox need to make greater disclosures

Large brokers like Zerodha and Upstox need to make greater disclosures

Premium
Nithin Kamath and Nikhil Kamath, the founders of Zerodha
4 min read . 12:05 AM IST Mobis Philipose

  • With a pre-tax profit of nearly 600 crore in fiscal 2020 and a 2.5 times jump in clients since the outbreak of covid, the firm doesn’t need the funds either
  • Yet, while fundraising or an initial public offering (IPO) may not be on its agenda, Zerodha has grown to a very large scale of operations

Amid the frenzy in the private capital market, online investment and trading platform Groww has been valued at more than $1 billion. In the online broking space, Zerodha, the market leader, has a user base that is nearly five times higher and is highly profitable.

Undoubtedly, this would have led bankers to make a beeline for Zerodha, suggesting a deal either in the private capital markets or to take the firm public. However, Nithin Kamath, the firm’s founder, is not interested. “Listing is not on our agenda currently as we have no need for capital, and we are providing liquidity to employee stock option holders through a buyback of shares," he said. In fact, in a tweet that was widely shared by financial market participants, Kamath said it is probably the stupidest time for fintech firms to raise money. “We prefer being a private firm as it enables us to take risks and be nimble without worrying about public investors, who tend to have a short-term mindset," he said in an interview.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.