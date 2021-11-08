IPO-bound Byju’s upsizes term loan target to $1.2 bn

This year alone, Byju’s has made nine acquisitions, and has spent close to $2.5 billion in acquiring different edtech businesses. In April this year, it spent close to $950 million to acquire education institution Aakash Educational Services Ltd (AESL), in what is touted to be one of the most expensive acquisitions in the Indian edtech space. The edtech company also shelled out close to $600 million to acquire Great Learning, marking its entry into the upskilling space.