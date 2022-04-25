IPO-bound sports shoe maker Campus Activewear's online sales jumped to around ₹400 crore, accounting for 37% of total sales in the nine months ended December 2021, primarily driven by small town shoppers, news agency PTI reported.

Campus Activewear's ₹1,400 crore IPO will open for subscription on 26 April, i.e. tomorrow and will remain open for bidding till 28 April.

Campus Activewear, which had filed the draft papers with the Sebi in December last year, is looking to tap the public markets with completely offer for sale (OFS) of 5.1 crore equity shares by promoters and existing shareholders.

Both the promoters -- Hari Krishna Agarwal and Nikhil Aggarwal -- and investors will such as TPG Growth III SF Pte Ltd and QRG Enterprises Ltd offload their equity shares in the issue.

At present, promoters hold 78.21% stake in the company, TPG Growth and QRG Enterprises own 17.19% and 3.86% shareholding, respectively.

Campus Activewear introduced the brand 'Campus' in 2005 and is a lifestyle-oriented sports and athleisure footwear company that offers a diverse product portfolio for the entire family.

The brand enjoys an about 15% market share in the branded sports and athleisure footwear industry in India by value for fiscal 2020, which increased to approximately 17% in fiscal 2021.

BofA Securities India Limited, JM Financial, CLSA India and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company have been appointed as merchant bankers to advise the company on the public issue.

According to market observers, Campus Activewear IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is ₹85, higher than ₹60 on Sunday.

Massive growth in online sales has even surprised us. While online sales were only ₹19 crore in FY19, it rose to ₹50 crore in FY20 and grew three-fold to ₹150 crore in FY21 and soared to around ₹400 crore during the first nine months of FY22. This is as much as 37 per cent of our ₹1,118 crore revenue in this period, Nikhil Agarwal, the company's chief executive and the son of founder chairman H K Agarwal, told PTI.

He also said that the company would continue to drive this sales channel and expects the share to go up further, apart from pushing women's and children's segment that currently contributes only ₹250 crore.

On an average, online sales gets the company an additional 500 basis points operating margin than traditional trade, where commission is around 35%.

He said they are getting almost 50% sales from the north followed by east and west, and admitted that its weak in the south.