IPO-bound Campus Activewear online sales rise 37% in first nine months of FY22

Massive growth in online sales has even surprised us. While online sales were only ₹19 crore in FY19, it rose to ₹50 crore in FY20 and grew three-fold to ₹150 crore in FY21 and soared to around ₹400 crore during the first nine months of FY22. This is as much as 37 per cent of our ₹1,118 crore revenue in this period, Nikhil Agarwal, the company's chief executive and the son of founder chairman H K Agarwal, told PTI.