IPO-bound Course5 eyes new AI products, inorganic growth

Course5 is a digital analytics and marketing and customer analytics company, with expertise in analytics for digital, direct-to-consumer (D2C), and omnichannel models, which includes areas such as customer, supply chain, enterprise AI, and social media analytics and insights
MUMBAI :
IPO-bound analytics firm Course5 Intelligence Ltd aims to expand its businesses from inorganic growth opportunities and new artificial intelligence (AI) product development through its AI Labs unit, said senior executives of the company in an interaction with Mint.
The firm has earmarked ₹75 crore for mergers and acquisitions from the ₹300 crore being raised, according to the draft red herring prospectus, said Farid Kazani, executive vice-president, corporate development and finance, Course5 Intelligence.
“We believe that there will be M&As which will have a range of very different levels of revenue, depending on the targets that we are focusing on. ₹75 crore is something that we believe will be there from the IPO proceeds, but we have our own internal funds that we have on the balance sheet that we have generated, plus an ability for us to fund it based on how we structure the transaction," Kazani said.
The inorganic growth will focus on acquiring specific AI capabilities, to acquire certain domain expertise, to acquire certain types of IPs, which will add value to its overall solution toolkit, according to Ashwin Mittal, chairman, managing director, and chief executive officer, Course5 Intelligence.
“The other aim is to expand within our existing industries or strategically add certain new industries where it makes sense. The third is to expand our geographical footprint," Mittal said.
The company will also invest ₹50 crore from the IPO proceeds in its research and development unit AI Labs and to build new IPs, Mittal said.
