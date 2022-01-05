IPO-bound Delhivery announces investment in Falcon Autotech

Delhivery already operates 20 automated sortation centres, 124 gateways, and 83 fulfillment centres across India as of June 30, 2021. According to a RedSeer Report, Delhivery is India's fastest-growing fully integrated logistics services player by revenue as of FY21. With its nationwide network covering over 17,000 pin codes during the six months ended June 30, 2021, the company provides a full suite of logistics services such as express parcel transportation, PTL, TL freight, cross-border, supply chain, and technology services.