IPO-bound Delhivery invest in Falcon Autotech

Delhivery was founded in 2011 by Sahil Barua, Mohit Tandon, Bhavesh Manglani, Suraj Saharan, and Kapil Bharati as a hyperlocal express logistics services firm in Delhi. It offers end-to-end logistics and supply chain services in India, and the company claims to have completed over one billion shipments since its start. According to its website, it has over 21,000 customers, including large and small e-commerce participants, SMEs, and other businesses and brands.

