IPO-bound Groww issues bonus shares to Peak XV, Ribbit, other existing investors
- The transaction will also result in collapse of the differential voting rights held by Harsh Jain, Lalit Keshre, Neeraj Singh and Ishan Bansal, the founders of Groww, according to a CCI notice.
IPO-bound online investment platform Groww has issued compulsorily convertible preference shares as bonus to existing investors, including Peak XV and Ribbit, according to a Competition Commission of India’s notice.
