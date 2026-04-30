IPO-bound JSW One acquires Pidilite-backed BuildNext for up to ₹100 crore

New Delhi: IPO-bound JSW One Platforms Ltd has acquired home design and project management company BuildNext Construction Solutions Pvt to expand its digital services for the Indian residential construction market, the company said in a statement on Thursday.
The tech-enabled business-to-business (B2B) online platform is acquiring BuildNext for a total consideration of ₹80-100 crore, a person aware of the matter told Mint, requesting anonymity.
Gaurav Sachdeva, chief executive officer of JSW One Platforms, said the acquisition targets inefficiencies in the home-building sector, which currently lacks coordination and visibility.
“With JSW One Homes, we are building a platform that brings together materials, design, and execution in a seamless manner. The addition of BuildNext strengthens this vision meaningfully, enabling us to deliver a more predictable and organised home-building experience at scale,” Sachdeva said in the statement.
"The company plans to use BuildNext’s capabilities to serve individual home builders, contractors, and architects," he added.
As part of the deal, JSW One will participate in a share-swap agreement with Pidilite Industries Ltd's subsidiary Pidilite Ventures Pvt, which is one of the investors in BuildNext, the statement added. Though details of the deal such as share-swap ratio were not disclosed, the person cited earlier said that JSW One was valued at around ₹13,000 crore prior to the share swap execution. The transaction between JSW and Pidilite is expected to close by 10 August.
As a result of the equity exchange, JSW becomes the owner of BuildNext and Pidilite joins the cap table of JSW One Platforms.
JSW One Platforms, the Sajjan Jindal-led conglomerate's B2B digital marketplace, has held discussions with bankers for a $350-400 million initial public offering (IPO) later this year and is also in talks to raise a private round ahead of the listing, Mint reported earlier this month citing sources.
Last year, Pidilite was one of the leading contenders for paints firm Akzo Nobel India, which JSW Paints ended up acquiring for around ₹9,000 crore.
As part of the Buildnext transaction, the Pidilite subsidiary will invest up to ₹22 crore by subscribing to compulsorily convertible preference shares (CCPS) of Buildnext, Pidilite said in a regulatory communication.
In February, Pidilite invested ₹3.75 crore in Buildnext by subscribing to its convertible preference shares. These shares, upon conversion, along with the shares Pidilite already held in Buildnext, would "not exceed 34% of the issued and paid up share capital of Buildnext, on a fully diluted basis," the Fevicol-maker had said back then.
JSW One will incorporate BuildNext's home design and project management technology into its existing platform, JSW One Homes.
BuildNext's revenue rose 33% year-on-year to just over ₹18 crore in the fiscal year ended March 2025. It posted a loss of ₹9 crore.
Also read | JSW One Platforms to seek NBFC
Agnidev is a business journalist with over two years of reporting experience tracking the intersection of capital, policy, and corporate strategy in India.<br><br>He joined Mint in December 2025, after a stint at NDTV Profit (erstwhile BQ Prime). At Mint, Agnidev focuses on the high-stakes world of the Indian capital market, specialising in mergers and acquisitions, burgeoning IPOs, and the investment banking industry.<br><br>Backed by a rigorous, data-driven approach, Agnidev frequently breaks news on the valuation cycles, deal pipelines and listing strategies of India’s most prominent companies. His reportage offers deep dives into the operational health of market leaders across the corporate landscape, providing readers with a clear-eyed view of institutional growth.<br><br>He has reported on major issues like India's derivatives frenzy, IPO froth, the competitive quick commerce industry, the real-money gaming ban, and has broken investigative stories related to scandals such as IndusInd Bank's accounting manipulation and the Gensol-BluSmart fiasco.<br><br>As a reporter, he brings stories that ultimately affect your stock market investments, and tries to bring clarity and brevity in a field that is often filled with jargon and noise.
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