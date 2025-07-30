IPO-bound Knowledge Realty Trust bets on high GCC demand, eyes acquisitions
KRT will be Asia's second-largest Reit by size and India’s largest by gross asset value (around ₹62,000 crore) and net operating income, owning 46.3 million sq ft of office space across 29 assets in six cities - Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Gurugram, and GIFT City, Ahmedabad.
BENGALURU : Knowledge Realty Trust (KRT), a real estate investment trust (Reit) that is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on 5 August, has seen high demand from global capability centres (GCCs), and is eyeing third-party acquisitions for growth, senior company officials said on Wednesday.