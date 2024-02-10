IPO-bound Ola Electric gets PLI certification for its second scooter; to receive incentives for 5 years: Report
IPO-bound Ola Electric has received the Domestic Value Addition (DVA) certification for Ola Electric’s S1 Pro (Gen-2) scooter, a report by news platform Moneycontrol said. This is the second DVA for Ola Electric, issued by the Ministry of Heavy Industries under the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for the automobile and auto component industry.