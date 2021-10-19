IPO-bound Ola's CFO and COO to exit company: Report

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Founded in 2010, Ola also counts private equity firms Temasek and Warburg Pincus among its investors and competes with U.S.-listed Uber Technologies for a share of India's ride-hailing market. The firm has since expanded into offering cars on lease and into the electric-vehicle space in the country.
Ola's electric vehicle business earlier this year launched a scooter and has charted out plans to produce kick scooters, e-bikes, drones and even flying cars. The unit raised more than $200 million at a valuation of $3 billion in September.
