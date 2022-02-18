IPO-bound Pine Labs pockets $150 mn from Alpha Wave Ventures

Earlier this month, Mint reported that Pine Labs is in advanced negotiations to acquire Bangalore-based API infrastructure company Setu. In the past, Pine Labs has acquired Southeast Asia-based fintech platform Fave for $45 million ( ₹337 crore) in April 2021. In July 2020, Pine Labs made a strategic investment in Fave. Pine Labs previously acquired QwikCilver in 2019 for which it raised capital from Actis Advisors.

