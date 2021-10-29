IPO-bound Prudent Corporate Advisory Services acquires Karvy’s mutual fund biz

TA Associates acquired a minority stake in Prudent in July 2018. Prudent provides personal and corporate investment planning services through the distribution of mutual funds, bonds, broking and insurance products, according to its website. In August, Prudent filed the draft papers for IPO, first reported by VCCircle, wherein TA Associates’ vehicle Wagner will sell up to 8.28 million shares and Shirish Patel will offload up to 2.68 lakh shares. TA Associates holds 39.91% stake while Patel has 3.15% of the firm as of now. The size of the IPO is likely to be around ₹500 crore ($67.4 million).