IPO-bound RateGain to buy myhotelshop

“As covid-19 accelerated digitization of customer interactions, nine out of 10 travellers engage(d) with travel online, according to (travel research firm) Phocuswright. The research also shows that most travellers do not shop and book from the same source, with a majority of shoppers searching on online travel agents and booking on hotel websites. In the midst of multiple channels, including intermediaries, metasearch and online travel agents, hotels are struggling to create the optimum distribution strategy that helps them drive more bookings and lower acquisition costs. This increases the need for hotels to move away from disparate systems and have a single provider that can help them get better control on guest acquisition and reduce dependency on one channel," the company said in a statement.