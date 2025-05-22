MUMBAI :Brookfield-backed Schloss Bangalore Ltd, which will launch India's largest hospitality initial public offering (IPO) next week, plans to open seven new ‘Leela’ branded luxury hotels in spiritual, hill stations, wildlife, heritage and grandeur, and business categories in the next three years.

The new hotels will be built in Ayodhya, Ranthambore, Gangtok, Srinagar, Bandhavgarh, Agra, and Mumbai, as Schloss plans to expand its portfolio to 20 from 13 hotels, catering to the luxury traveller, said top company officials.